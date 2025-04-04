Toronto rock band Bends have shared a new single, "Same Hands," following last year's "Condos & Porn."

The track, released today, is paired with a music video which features the four-piece hamming it up in a church, where mysterious figures lurk on the sidelines.

On April 25, Bends are set to release their new EP, which they'll celebrate with a release show the night before (April 24) at the Monarch Tavern, with support from Exclaim!'s Class of 2025 alum Accelerant and Life in Vacuum.

Check out "Same Hands" below.