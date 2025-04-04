Bends Announce EP, Share “Same Hands”

The new single accompanies a music video, and a forthcoming show

BY Kinza ZafarPublished Apr 4, 2025

Toronto rock band Bends have shared a new single, "Same Hands," following last year's "Condos & Porn."

The track, released today, is paired with a music video which features the four-piece hamming it up in a church, where mysterious figures lurk on the sidelines.

On April 25, Bends are set to release their new EP, which they'll celebrate with a release show the night before (April 24) at the Monarch Tavern, with support from Exclaim!'s Class of 2025 alum Accelerant and Life in Vacuum.

Check out "Same Hands" below.


 

MusicStreamsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

April 25, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage