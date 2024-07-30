Another day, another chapter in the Drake/Kendrick feud. This latest development comes courtesy of DJ Scheme, who played the diss track "Not Like Us" during a set at Drake's Toronto venue History.

The incident took place while the Florida DJ was opening for Ski Mask the Slump God on Monday night (July 29) at History. Scheme shared footage from the gig, showing the Toronto crowd screaming along with the track.

Both DJ Scheme and Ski Mask the Slump God tweeted the lyric "Sometimes you gotta pop out," clearly taunting Drake.

Meanwhile, ScHoolboy Q simply tweeted "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH" — seemingly gloating after having had his History show cancelled at the last minute a couple of weeks ago, allegedly over his association with Kendrick Lamar.

See footage of the incident below. Certainly, the people in Drake's hometown crowd don't seem to have any reservations about getting into the track.