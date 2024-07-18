ScHoolboy Q was supposed to play Toronto tonight, but the show has been cancelled, and he has suggested that it's because of the Drake/Kendrick feud.

ScHoolboy Q is a longtime affiliate of Lamar. For his Toronto show, however, ScHoolboy Q was scheduled to play at — you guessed it — History, the venue co-founded by Drake.

UPDATE (7/18, 1:10 p.m. ET): Drake appears to be trolling ScHoolboy Q over the cancellation, posting a mirror selfie on his Instagram Story of himself wearing blue slides, possibly in reference to the latter's single "Blueslides."

In the early hours of this morning, ScHoolboy Q tweeted that his Toronto show had been cancelled last-minute, writing, "CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING." TDE refers to his label Top Dawg Entertainment — the same label Kendrick Lamar released all his past albums through.

He then directly addressed the feud, writing, "if we wanted to get yall we would've just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don't cry."

The show has indeed been cancelled, although it's not clear why. On Ticketmaster, the event page reads, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event." Read ScHoolboy Q's tweets below.

The Kendrick/Drake feud has already caused some violence in Canada, as Rick Ross's Vancouver show ended in a brawl while "Not Like Us" played.











