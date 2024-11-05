Hot Docs' landmark Ted Rogers Cinema is officially up for sale. Following a year of urgent financial challenges and reorganization, the property spanning 504-508 Bloor Street West has been put onto the market.

The property is being listed by CBRE, and the firm's Executive Vice President Arlin Markowitz shared the listing announcement (without a pricetag, as of press time) on LinkedIn with a graphic resembling a movie poster.

Festival organizers announced in October that they are seeking a new owner for Ted Rogers Cinema. They shared a release that reads, "As part of its longer-term rebuilding strategy, Hot Docs has decided to seek a new owner for its Cinema at 506 Bloor West and secure a lease-back arrangement that will allow programming at the Cinema to continue." Organizers are searching for a buyer who "values cultural spaces and creative enterprise" that will allow programming to continue.

Hot Docs has had a tumultuous 2024 after 10 programmers exited the Hot Docs film festival back in March. The organization also cut the majority of its board of directors, and lost former president Marie Nelson. Since its "temporary" three-month closure back in May, Hot Docs had announced a limited reopening for partner screenings and special events ahead of its 32nd annual Film Festival, which will run from April 24 through May 4.