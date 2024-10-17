Hot Docs has announced the resumption of organizational operations and dates for its 2025 film festival.

Today, organizers confirmed that Hot Docs 2025 will take place in Toronto from April 24 through May 4. The 32nd annual edition of North America's premiere documentary festival will feature a lineup of more than 100 docs from Canada and around the world, and submissions are now open.

The festival's industry programs, to be announced later this month, will "prioritize intimate networking opportunities, meaningful knowledge sharing and impactful market initiatives."

"We are absolutely thrilled to share this news," the Hot Docs interim executive director Janice Dawe shared in a statement. "We are grateful to our steadfast sponsors, donors and public sector stakeholders whose outpouring of support has given us the confidence to move forward."

After announcing a limited reopening of their Ted Rogers Cinema last month, Hot Docs has also announced the resumption of its year-round programming, starting December 4 with the Doc Soup screening series. Further series details will be announced later this month.

However, the festival organizers also announced that they will seek a new owner for the Ted Rogers Cinema as part of their rebuilding strategy, aiming to secure a lease-back arrangement with a buyer "who values cultural spaces and creative enterprise, and who demonstrates a commitment to the legacy of the Cinema as a vital hub in the city" that will allow programming to continue.

"Owning the Cinema for the past 12 years has been an incredible opportunity for Hot Docs, allowing us to expand our reach and impact and those of the stories we've showcased on our screen," said Nicolas de Pencier, co-chair of the board of directors. "But current financial conditions — including rising interest rates and the post-pandemic recovery of audiences — have made it extremely challenging. We're confident that finding the right buyer will allow us to refocus on our mission to support documentary filmmakers and continue to celebrate their work at the Cinema and Festival, while also addressing our deficit and ensuring our long-term viability."

