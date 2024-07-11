Back in May, it was reported that Hot Docs was temporarily closing its landmark Ted Rogers Cinema amid "urgent financial challenges." The following month, the documentary festival significantly scaled back its board of directors from 14 members to three.

Now, it's been announced that Hot Docs President Marie Nelson is leaving her post after just one year.

"Marie came to us in July 2023 with an incredible record of executive leadership in independent documentary film, news and broadcasting. Under her guidance, the Hot Docs team set forth with ambitious objectives aimed at elevating the festival's profile and expanding its reach with year-round programming," read a statement by Hot Docs.

Hot Docs has been dealing with a serious operating deficit thanks to a slow pandemic recovery. There have also been accusations of "grave mismanagement" and a toxic work environment within the festival. Back in May, Nelson suggested that this year's 31st annual festival could be the last.