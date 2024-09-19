As the restructuring and reorganization of Hot Docs continues amid ongoing financial uncertainty, organizers have announced a limited reopening of their Ted Rogers Cinema.

Following a three-month closure of the theatre, Hot Docs' Interim Executive Director Janice Dawe and managing director Heidi Tao Yang announced today that the Ted Rogers Cinema will reopen later this month for third-party rentals and select partner screening events.

"In the upcoming months, we anticipate being able to share with you our plans for the resumption of regular Hot Docs programming at the Cinema and details of our 2025 festival," they shared in a release.

Dawe and Yang write that "significant work has been done to stabilize Hot Docs and establish a solid foundation for a sustainable path forward," since the aforementioned cinema closure.

"A scaled-down, focused three-person working board established in June has laid the groundwork to welcome new directors needed for effective future governance," a release reads, also noting that the organization has been able to "gradually welcome back members of our Cinema team who were placed on temporary layoff with this summer's closure."

Additionally, Hot Docs will soon commence a search for a new executive director "who has leadership experience in the Canadian non-profit arts sector."

