Watch Michael J. Fox Join Coldplay Onstage at Glastonbury

Canadian actor Michael J. Fox joined Coldplay as a special guest at the UK's Glastonbury Festival over the weekend.

While there's no word yet as to whether the naked Chris Martin doll made it to the band during their record-setting weekend, the Canadian actor joined the band for "Humankind" and "Fix You" during their headlining festival set on Saturday (June 29).

"The main reason we're in a band is because of watching Back to the Future," vocalist Martin shared during the, referencing the scene from the 1985 film in which Fox's time-travelling protagonist Marty McFly introduces a high school prom to rock 'n' roll music.

Fox thanked Coldplay on Instagram and shared some snaps from his time at the festival, writing, "Oh yeah, in case you were wondering... it was f****king mind-blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is Coldplay's time."

It isn't the first time Fox has joined Coldplay in concert. In July of 2016, the actor covered "Johnny B. Goode" with Coldplay at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Coldplay's Saturday performance made them the first band to headline Glastonbury five separate times.

Later this year, the band will deliver new album Moon Music, which was recently previewed by single "feelslikeimfallinginlove."

Fox's life and work were the subject of 2023 documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The Canadian retired from acting in 2020.