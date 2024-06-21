Coldplay Drop Dentist Office Jam "feelslikeimfallinginlove"

On this, the day of the strawberry full moon, Coldplay have shared the first phase of Moon Music with the previously teased "feelslikeimfallinginlove."

Look, being a Coldplay fan in 2024 is much like still being into The Simpsons — it's usually pretty bad, you're usually embarrassed to tell people, and the content, at its best, is boring as all hell. This is exactly where "feelslikeimfallinginlove" falls, with its banal, trying-to-inspire sound ready to prepare you for the sales PowerPoint at your company's unpaid retreat.

Sure, there have been far more offensive Coldplay songs over the last decade and change, but even those are on the playlist of the woman from your high school that DMs you "Hey girl!" every once in a while trying to recruit you for her MLM's downline. Do you think Chris Martin would buy gummy vitamins catered to hair care, or would he just shave it off again like his buddy Harry Styles?

Hating Coldplay is as tired as still hating Nickelback, but those of us who are qualified (meaning, those of us who have playlists titled "Actually Good Coldplay Songs") can tell it how it is when needed. Listen to "feelslikeimfallinginlove" below.