A Naked Chris Martin Doll Is at Glastonbury For Some Reason

Coldplay will break a Glastonbury record on Saturday (June 29) by becoming the first band to headline the festival five times. Ahead of this, a crafty fan has made it her mission to get the band's attention over this year's festivities.

As reported by BBC, an artist has knitted a naked Chris Martin doll in hopes that it'll find its way to the bandleader over the weekend. Sandra Witcombe spent 10 hours making the doll, and handed it over to a festival organizer with a letter for Martin.

"It was boxed up with a letter to Chris, explaining that we've done it as a bit of fun," said Witcombe. "We did ask, if he felt he could, to take a photograph with it so we could use it to help raise money for our cause."

The cause in question is the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, which the Hive Cafe in Somerset, England, has been raising money for. Witcombe has made five other naked creations for the cafe's window display in the name of the cause, which have become locally known as the Hive Five.

The doll itself holds a mic, and is only wearing a necklace, earrings, a bracelet and booties that say "Coldplay." In case you were wondering, its — apologies — Coldplayer has been censored in the online photos. Check it out below.

Besides the Glastonbury performance, Coldplay are gearing up to release their new record Moon Music this fall, featuring the days-old single "feelslikeimfallinginlove."