Ryan Reynolds Pens Moving Tribute to Michael J. Fox for 'Time Magazine'

Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox has been named one of Time Magazine's Most Influential People of 2024. Fellow Canadian and longtime friend Ryan Reynolds penned a heartfelt tribute to Fox for the piece, commending him for his compassion and advocacy, and sharing how lucky he is to call Fox a friend.

Reynolds wrote:

I met Mike 17 years ago. I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet. He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone. It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more.

He added:

I know how lucky I am to call Mike a friend. [Reynolds's eight-year-old daughter, whose favourite movie is Back to the Future] still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying.

Since being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, Fox has been open about his struggles and has raised awareness of the disease. He also founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000, a non-profit that funds research and treatment for others living with Parkinson's. Reynolds has served as a board member of the Michael J. Fox Foundation since 2009.

