Every few years, our Editor-in-Chief gets to clown on Chris Martin for yet another claim that Coldplay are going to call it quits soon. It's become such a running joke between the Coldplay apologists among us that in fact, bassist Guy Berryman doesn't believe him either.

Martin has graced the latest cover of Rolling Stone, and as part of the story, Berryman offered his take on his bandmate's repeated claims. "Chris is never going to stop writing, so I kind of take it with a little bit of a pinch of salt," he said of Martin's recent fairytale that the band will wrap up after 12 albums.

He continued: "We're still years away from any kind of retirement. But I think you have to have a plan. If you're running a marathon, you know you have to run 26 miles. But if somebody said to you, 'OK, start running and just don't stop,' it's quite hard to motivate yourself."

Of course, Martin reiterated his twelve-album plan in the interview himself (this year's Moon Music is Coldplay's tenth), stating that an animated musical and an eponymous, return-to-form record are all that's left. We'll see about that!