In news that is so unsurprising it almost feels pedantic to report on, Fyre Festival 2 has been postponed once again, with no replacement dates in sight.

The second attempt at a festival by convicted fraudster Billy McFarland has hit an astonishing number of road bumps. As of last month, local Mexican governments were denying that the event was taking place, as no permits or contact had been made with them. Now, it's been confirmed by ABC News that the event won't be taking place from May 30 to June 2.

"The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced," a message to ticketholders read. "We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

The now-abandoned dates were already a pushback from the festival's originally slated run for April 25–28. As of time of publication, Fyre Festival have yet to provide a reason for the postponement. No replacement dates have been announced.

McFarland was released from prison early after being convicted of three counts of wire fraud and one of money laundering concerning the first Fyre Festival, which took place back in 2017. At least $500,000 from tickets sold for its second attempt is supposed to go toward the $26 million he still owes.