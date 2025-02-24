Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION) has selected its participants for the Northern Ontario Songwriting Experience (NOSE). Running from February to April, NOSE enlists four emerging musicians from Northern Ontario to participate in one-on-one songwriting mentorships with acclaimed songwriters from Ontario.

Eh! List frequenters Softtub and Rose-Erin Strokes will be mentored by Stefan Babcock from PUP and Gavin Gardiner from the Wooden Sky, respectively. Witch Prophet is partnered up with Tessa Balaz, and Leah Fay Goldstein and Peter Dreimanis of July Talk will be taking PA. II under their wing.

With the bulk of sessions beginning in March, mentorships will conclude with each participant getting studio time to record a song they produced during the program. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with local engineers and acclaimed talent who will support them during this process.