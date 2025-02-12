After giving us a taste of their new era to come with latest single "Paranoid" last month, PUP have returned with news of their forthcoming new LP. The John Congleton-produced Who Will Look After the Dogs? arrives on May 2 through Little Dipper Records, and the band are previewing it with another new single, breakup anthem "Hallways."

"Within days of announcing our last album, coincidentally titled The Unraveling of PUPTHEBAND, my life unexpectedly imploded. I wrote the lyrics for 'Hallways' while all that was going on. It was a weird fucking week," bandleader Stefan Babcock shared in a release.

"The title of our new record, Who Will Look After the Dogs?, is what I wrote at the top of the page, the very first thing written for this album," he continued, "I think it's devastating, but in a 'holy shit this is overdramatic' kinda way. At least in context of the line that comes before it. That's what makes it funny to us. That overblown stuff we all say in our dark moments can be hilarious once you've cooled off a bit. I don't know if anyone else thinks it's funny, but sometimes you gotta laugh at yourself. It's the only way out of the abyss. Trust me."

"There's a lot of sadness in the back half of the record, but there's a lot more hope here too," Babcock added. "I'm just coming to peace with who I am."

Listen to "Hallways" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



Who Will Look After the Dogs?:

1. No Hope

2. Olive Garden

3. Concrete

4. Get Dumber

5. Hunger for Death

6. Needed to Hear It

7. Paranoid

8. Falling Outta Love

9. Hallways

10. Cruel

11. Best Revenge

12. Shut Up