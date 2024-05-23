Punk
Drain Brought Fun, Fury and a Couple Friends to Toronto
Danforth Music Hall, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Drain are the epitome of what Exodus were talking about in "Bonded by Blood." Not, like, actually, or whatever, but they are the essence of...
Kathleen Hanna Retells the Time Courtney Love "Cold Clocked" Her
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The story of Courtney Love punching riot grrrl icon Kathleen Hanna isn't new, but the latter has shared more about the "cold clock" in her...
Dropkick Murphys Plot Fall Canadian Tour with Pennywise, the Scratch
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Boston punk lifers Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road this fall with fellow legends Pennywise and Dublin risers the Scratch for a tour...
Laura Jane Grace Brought Sweat and Energy to Ottawa
Brass Monkey, May 18
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
After playing the 1,000-person capacity Bronson Centre in 2022, Laura Jane Grace returned to the nation's capital for an intimate performan...
Shellac and Big Black's Catalogues Are Now on Spotify
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
As the music world mourns the death of Steve Albini, his music has now become easier to listen to, as the catalogues of Shellac and Big...
Alix Fernz Was a Wayward Star in Montreal
Bar Pow Pow, May 16
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
As we piled up the stairs into the Pow Pow Club to join the album release party of Alix Fernz, one of the newer Mothland label phenomenons...
Fan Injured by Stage Dive at Trophy Eyes Show Expects Full Recovery
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
A 24-year-old who sustained a spinal cord injury after being stage-dived on at a Trophy Eyes show is expected to make a full recovery, as...
JFA Drummer Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold Has Died
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold — the founding drummer of hardcore punks JFA, who also played in other Phoenix, AZ-area acts like Mighty Sphincter...