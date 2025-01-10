This week was the one poised for the music industry to get fully back into the swing of things for Q1 of 2025. Nobody expected that to get derailed, let alone by Los Angeles being engulfed in flames. Our hearts are with California.

Things were slightly more predictable on this side of the border, with Justin Trudeau announcing his resignation as prime minister and Canadian artists kicking off the year strong with some notable new releases. PUP returned with "Paranoid," their first new music in a couple of years, while the Halluci Nation paid tribute to a lost Ottawa venue on "Babylon."

Shiny new collections worth checking out (if you can tear yourself away from Ethel Cain's Perverts, that is) come from Quinton Barnes and Maddie Jay, who delivers one of our most anticipated Canadian albums of 2025 with I Can Change Your Mind.

Elsewhere, Destroyer leads off upcoming album Dan's Boogie with Dan Bejar proving he's no phony on "Bologna" featuring Fiver. It's a veritable surprise-filled grab bag of recent-ish releases in The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



