Tim DeLaughter's pre-Polyphonic Spree band, Tripping Daisy, are heading on tour for the first time in 26 years.
The neo-psychedelic pop rockers will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 record I Am an Elastic Firecracker by performing it in its entirety at each show.
Their summer tour kicks off in Dallas and weaves through the States before hitting up Lee's Palace in Toronto on July 11, and Montreal's Théâtre Fairmount the next day (July 12). After their two nights in Canada, Tripping Daisy will return to the US for a final leg, wrapping in Charlotte, NC.
Though the band reunited in 2017, after disbanding in 1999 following the death of founding member Wes Berggren, Tripping Daisy have only ever performed in their home state of Texas.
Check out the tour dates below.
Tripping Daisy 2025 Tour Dates:
06/21 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
06/22 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
06/23 Kansas City, MO - Warehouse On Broadway
06/25 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
06/27 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge
06/28 Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club
06/29 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
07/01 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
07/02 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
07/04 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
07/05 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre
07/08 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
07/09 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
07/10 Detroit, MI - El Club
07/11 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
07/12 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
07/14 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
07/16 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
07/17 New York, NY - LPR
07/18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
07/19 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
07/20 Charlotte, NC - The Underground