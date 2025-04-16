Tim DeLaughter's pre-Polyphonic Spree band, Tripping Daisy, are heading on tour for the first time in 26 years.

The neo-psychedelic pop rockers will be commemorating the 30th anniversary of their 1995 record I Am an Elastic Firecracker by performing it in its entirety at each show.

Their summer tour kicks off in Dallas and weaves through the States before hitting up Lee's Palace in Toronto on July 11, and Montreal's Théâtre Fairmount the next day (July 12). After their two nights in Canada, Tripping Daisy will return to the US for a final leg, wrapping in Charlotte, NC.

Though the band reunited in 2017, after disbanding in 1999 following the death of founding member Wes Berggren, Tripping Daisy have only ever performed in their home state of Texas.

Check out the tour dates below.

Tripping Daisy 2025 Tour Dates:

06/21 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

06/22 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

06/23 Kansas City, MO - Warehouse On Broadway

06/25 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

06/27 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge

06/28 Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

06/29 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

07/01 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

07/02 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

07/04 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

07/05 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

07/08 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

07/09 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

07/10 Detroit, MI - El Club

07/11 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

07/12 Montreal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

07/14 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

07/16 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

07/17 New York, NY - LPR

07/18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

07/19 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

07/20 Charlotte, NC - The Underground