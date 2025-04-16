A scholarship has been created in memory of producer and avant-garde pop star SOPHIE.

Launched by the nonprofit organization We Are Moving the Needle, the fund will award financial support to emerging women, trans and non-binary college students specializing in audio engineering and electronic music production. Successful applicants of the scholarship will receive $5,000 to $10,000 in financial support. The scholarship is open to US citizens or residents. Applications are open until April 27 — you can apply for the fund here.

We Are Moving the Needle shared that it hopes the fund will "carry forward SOPHIE's legacy of breaking boundaries and championing underrepresented voices."

The SOPHIE Scholarship Fund further reads, "A Resonator Hall of Fame inductee, SOPHIE's legacy is a beacon of inspiration to countless creators and her innovations continue to shape the future of music. We are thrilled to celebrate her indelible mark as it lives on in the next generation of trailblazers."

Since 2021, We Are Moving the Needle has awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to women and non-binary people to support them as they advance their careers in music.

SOPHIE died in 2021 after falling from a rooftop in Athens, Greece. A posthumous, self-titled record was released in 2024.