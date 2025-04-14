Arcade Fire are continuing their comeback attempt: the group have now announced shows in Toronto and Montreal as part of a North American tour supporting their first album since vocalist Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2022.

The group will be playing Montreal's L'Olympia on April 29 and 30, followed by Toronto's Massey Hall on May 1, shortly before the Pink Elephant album release on May 9.

The theatres on the band's Don't Think About Pink Elephant Tour are much smaller than the venues they played on previous Canadian tours. In fall 2022, shortly after the accusations against Butler came to light, they embarked on an arena tour.

When announcing the show, Massey Hall disabled comments on its Instagram post.