Wilco have expanded their 2025 tour plans to include a handful of Canadian dates in late summer.

The Sweet and Sour Spring 2025 will give way to An August Evening with Wilco on August 5, when the second North American leg kicks off in Philadelphia. The remaining dates on the August run will take place stateside, save for the final shows, which will be hosted by Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton on August 27, 29 and 30, respectively.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Find their full schedule, with new dates in bold, below.

Wilco 2025 Tour Dates:

04/25 Fairhope, AL - Halstead Amphitheater

04/26 Tallahassee, FL - Adderley Amphitheater %

04/27 St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

04/29 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre %

04/30 St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheater %

05/02 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company %

05/03 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre %

05/04 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak %

05/06 San Antonio, TX - The Espee %

05/07 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

05/09 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle %

05/10 Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre %

05/11 Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium %

05/13 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %

05/15 Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne %

05/16 Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards %

05/17 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

05/25 São Paulo, Brazil - C6 Festival

05/28 Montevideo, Uruguay - Auditorio Nacional del Sodre

05/30 Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Art Media

06/02 Santiago, Chile - Teatro la Cupula

06/15 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival

06/16 Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof

06/17 Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof

06/19 Dachau, Germany - Dachau Musiksommer

06/20 Dortmund, Germany - JunkYard Open Air

06/22 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

06/23 Paris, France - La Cigale

06/26 Barcelona, Spain - Alma Barcelona

06/27 Madrid, Spain - Alma Madrid

06/28 Granada,Spain - Recinto Ferial Fermasa

06/29 Valencia, Spain - Marina Norte

08/01 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Outlaw Music Festival

08/02 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Outlaw Music Festival

08/03 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Outlaw Music Festival

08/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

08/06 Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

08/07 Cleveland Heights, OH - Cain Park Evans Amphitheater

08/10 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

08/12 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

08/13 Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

08/14 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

08/16 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

08/17 Vail Village, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

08/19 Jackson Hole, WY - Snow King Mountain

08/20 Ogden, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

08/22 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/24–25 Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

08/27 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage

08/29 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/30 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

% with Waxahatchee