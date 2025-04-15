Wilco have expanded their 2025 tour plans to include a handful of Canadian dates in late summer.
The Sweet and Sour Spring 2025 will give way to An August Evening with Wilco on August 5, when the second North American leg kicks off in Philadelphia. The remaining dates on the August run will take place stateside, save for the final shows, which will be hosted by Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton on August 27, 29 and 30, respectively.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday, April 18, at 10 a.m. local time. Find their full schedule, with new dates in bold, below.
Wilco 2025 Tour Dates:
04/25 Fairhope, AL - Halstead Amphitheater
04/26 Tallahassee, FL - Adderley Amphitheater %
04/27 St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater
04/29 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre %
04/30 St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheater %
05/02 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company %
05/03 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre %
05/04 Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak %
05/06 San Antonio, TX - The Espee %
05/07 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %
05/09 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle %
05/10 Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre %
05/11 Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium %
05/13 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %
05/15 Charlotte, NC - The Amp Ballantyne %
05/16 Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards %
05/17 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
05/25 São Paulo, Brazil - C6 Festival
05/28 Montevideo, Uruguay - Auditorio Nacional del Sodre
05/30 Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Art Media
06/02 Santiago, Chile - Teatro la Cupula
06/15 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof
06/17 Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof
06/19 Dachau, Germany - Dachau Musiksommer
06/20 Dortmund, Germany - JunkYard Open Air
06/22 London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
06/23 Paris, France - La Cigale
06/26 Barcelona, Spain - Alma Barcelona
06/27 Madrid, Spain - Alma Madrid
06/28 Granada,Spain - Recinto Ferial Fermasa
06/29 Valencia, Spain - Marina Norte
08/01 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Outlaw Music Festival
08/02 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Outlaw Music Festival
08/03 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Outlaw Music Festival
08/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
08/06 Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
08/07 Cleveland Heights, OH - Cain Park Evans Amphitheater
08/10 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)
08/12 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
08/13 Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
08/14 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
08/16 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
08/17 Vail Village, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
08/19 Jackson Hole, WY - Snow King Mountain
08/20 Ogden, UT - Ogden Amphitheater
08/22 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/24–25 Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre
08/27 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage
08/29 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/30 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
% with Waxahatchee