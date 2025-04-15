Winnipeg's Burt Block Party is bringing a music festival to the city's downtown core with a concert series featuring Marianas Trench, the Glorious Sons, Fefe Dobson and more.

Running August 14 to 17, the lineup is rounded out by Down with Webster, Kim Mitchell, Everclear, JJ Wilde, Chilliwack, Dean Brody, Owen Riegling, Haily Benedict, Harlequin and Brandi Vezina.

This is the fifth year for the Burt Block Party. Ruben Ramalheiro from organizers True North Sports + Entertainment said in a statement, "Burt Block Parties have become a beloved tradition, where our city comes together to revel in the performances of their favourite bands against the stunning backdrop of our Winnipeg skyline. Each year we fine-tune and enhance this event, and we're eagerly anticipating everyone's enjoyment of what we've prepared for this special fifth year."

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 18) at 10 a.m. local time, and the first 500 tickets start at $59.50. There are also VIP tickets available. Get more details at the Burt Block Party's website.