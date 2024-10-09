It's no secret that many hold the opinion Elon Musk is not a great guy, and Tyler, the Creator seems to have finally caught on.

While headlining Austin City Limits on October 6, the rapper turned his previous shout-out to the Tesla founder into a diss during his performance of "911 / Mr. Lonely."

The 2017 track off Flower Boy references the tech tycoon and his electric vehicle enterprise: "Sucks you can't gas me up / Shout out to Elon," the bar goes.

However, in videos from ACL circulating social media (most notably on X, ironically), Tyler flipped the original lyric, instead rapping, "Sucks you can't gas me up / Man, fuck Elon."

Tyler's change of heart might come as a surprise to some fans, considering his previous endorsement of Musk. In a 2015 tweet, Tyler wrote "ELON YOU RULE, THE THINGS I WOULD DO TO JUST SEE THIS CAR IN PERSON OH MAN."