Ayo Edebiri has revealed that she received "insane death threats" and "racial slurs" after Elon Musk shared a false report from February 2024 that suggested Disney was considering her as a replacement for Johnny Depp in the next instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Taking to her Instagram Story yesterday (March 11), the actor shared a screenshot of a post the billionaire made on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter a year ago, re-posting a tweet from the super refutable account @unlimited_ls — a self-proclaimed "source for political news, crimes and social injustice" run by someone with an American flag in the background of their profile photo.

"Disney sucks," Musk added to the so-called "report" about Edebiri being considered to lead a role in Pirates 6. (Have they made that many of those movies already? This is getting out of hand.)

According to IndieWire, at the time, there were also conflicting rumours that the actor wasn't going to replace Depp — who was effectively dropped by Disney during his highly publicized libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard — but instead co-lead an all-women spinoff helmed by Margot Robbie.

Edebiri wrote, "Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man LMAO."

"So not only is he a double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he's an idiot 🥰," the actor continued, obviously referring to Musk's Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration.

With the physical comedy chops she showed off in Bottoms, the moral of this story is that Edebiri would undoubtedly make a great rum-obsessed pirate. Oh, and Musk can walk the plank any time now!