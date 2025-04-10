With Metallica coming to town for a pair of stadium shows this month, the metal titans have announced what they're calling a "Toronto takeover" of multiple venues around the city.

This includes a live discussion with guitarist Kirk Hammett at the TIFF Lightbox. This career-spanning chat will celebrate the launch of his coffee table book The Collection: Kirk Hammett, which chronicles his array of instruments (and is out now through Gibson Publishing).

Additionally, Metallica artist Squindo will be doing a live Q&A session at the Lounge at Live Nation, which is the concert promoter's downtown venue at 2 Snooker Street. Squindo has been designing art for Metallica since 1999.

Lastly, the official Metallica-licensed tribute band Sandman will perform at the Velvet Underground. A press release promises that they "meticulously recreate the sound, energy, and stage presence of the legendary metal band, taking audiences on a journey through Metallica's extensive discography."

Tickets for these three events go on sale tomorrow (April 11) at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Metallica will perform at the Rogers Centre on April 24 and 26.