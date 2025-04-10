Jillian Shriner (a.k.a. author Jillian Lauren), wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot in an altercation with police in Los Angeles and booked for attempted murder.

UPDATE (4/10, 3:46 p.m. ET): As of this writing, Shriner is still set to perform at Coachella this weekend, a source close to the band told Rolling Stone. Following her arraignment, his wife was released on $1 million USD bail.

A TMZ reporter caught the bassist out walking his dogs and posted a video of the encounter this afternoon. "Oh, we're all right," he said of the ordeal, interjecting to say hi to his neighbours. "Yeah, she's all right. Thank you for asking."

"I can't comment on that right now… I can't talk to you yet," Shriner added when asked how he felt about the police's handling of the case. When he finally escaped the paparazzi, he can be heard saying, "See you at Coachella!"

According to a press release from the LAPD, police were searching for three people involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday (April 8). One of the suspects was seen fleeing into a residential neighbourhood in Eagle Rock, and when police went to investigate, the 51-year-old Shriner was reportedly seen in a nearby yard with a 9mm handgun.

The report says that police repeatedly instructed her to drop the handgun but she refused, and pointed her gun at one of the officers. She was then shot and ran back into the house, but later left the house and police took her into custody. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was found not be involved in the hit-and-run, but was booked for attempted murder (presumably because she pointed her gun at the officer).

Jillian Lauren and Scott Shriner married in 2005, a few years after the latter joined Weezer in 2001. The couple have two children together.

Weezer are due to play Coachella this weekend (April 12). The band haven't commented publicly on the incident.