Grimes and Elon Musk's drama is once again a matter of public record, as the musician turned to Twitter to beg her ex to respond to her messages about "our child's medical crisis."

In since-deleted tweets posted on Thursday (February 20), Grimes wrote that Musk hadn't responded to any of her messages.

"Plz respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention," she pleaded in response to one of Musk's posts. "If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

After a commenter questioned whether going public with this matter would help, Grimes responded, "I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap, so I need him to fucking respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we we're at."

It's not clear which of Grimes and Musk's three children she's talking about, or what the medical crisis is. Last month, their son X Æ A-Xii Musk attended a White House press conference in the Oval Office, and Grimes tweeted at the time, "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me."

She later wrote, "I understand I've become a political pawn and I accept my fate."