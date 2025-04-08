God bless me, it's fuckin' summa — Paramount+ has announced a nationwide casting call for the Canadian version of MTV reality classic Jersey Shore with the working title Canada Shore.

Season 1 applications are open now to Canadians between the ages of 19 and 26 until April 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. "Paramount+ in Canada is looking for ten fresh-faced, unapologetically wild Canadian singletons who embody the 'Shores' spirit," reads a press release. "Together, they'll unite to make one big, imperfect family, ready to experience the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their lives."

The application requires a three-minute video and one photo, as well as answers to questions like "What are you like on a night out?" and "What is one of your most wild party stories?"

No word yet on where they'll be shooting, but here's hoping Wasaga Beach finally gets its chance to live out its Shore Store fantasies.