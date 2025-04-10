It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a streaming service in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a Pride and Prejudice miniseries. A six-part adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel is coming to the streamer, and Netflix has just announced its leading cast.

Emma Corrin will be leading as main character Elizabeth Bennet, while Jack Lowden will be the love interest Mr. Darcy. Olivia Colman has signed on as Elizabeth's high-strung mom, Mrs. Bennet, a role that surely promises some of the best line deliveries.

The series is being directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper) with a screenplay adapted by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love). Production is set to take place in the UK later this year.

Corrin said in a statement, "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly's phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour. I can't wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again."

Hopefully this adaptation goes a little better than last time Netflix adapted an Austen novel: the terrible 2022 film Persuasion. Luckily, Netflix's courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate it.

Pride and Prejudice has been adapted many times over the years. The closest parallel to this one is 1995's BBC series, starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth, which was also a six-part series. In 2005, Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen starred in a movie-length version.