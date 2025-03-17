Grimes is still pissed about her son's constant White House trips, and has continued to voice her concern on her ex Elon Musk's social media app while he seemingly dodges her every request.

Still, Twitter remains among the avenues that Musk is most vocal, so the Canadian musician born Claire Boucher will probably never stop subtweeting him there. Case in point: she's just sent off another round of paragraphs to bring attention to the "Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy," as it pertains to her children.

The whole thread started off on an unrelated note, with Grimes both debunking and pointing directly at a fake tweet of hers that suggests "many Fortune 500 CEOs enjoy being pegged." A self-described US patriot responded to the post chastising Grimes for allowing her namesake to be attached to the message, writing, "You have children. This is lame."

Grimes then announced that her debunking was an act of no longer remaining silent and that "there's no way out of this situation at this point besides performance art."

She continued:

I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet. I have tried begging the public and my [kids'] dad to keep them offline, and I've tried legal recourse. I follow you here I've seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day. It's insane to me that theres no way to deal with this. I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don't even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it tbh

We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it's very concerning.

See the exchange below.