This was inevitable in the unfortunate saga of Jane's Addiction's original lineup reuniting: mega-hype streetwear brand Supreme has launched a new collection in collaboration with the band.

If you somehow missed it, the original lineup of the '90s stalwarts announced a co-headlining tour with Love and Rockets back in May after originally reuniting in 2022; however, guitarist Dave Navarro had to sit out earlier North American tour dates with Smashing Pumpkins due to his long COVID symptoms. Jane's proceeded to release the founding iteration of the band's first new song in 34 years this summer, and people were excited!

Then, disaster struck as they were making their way through the latter half of the tour's North American leg: while performing "Ocean Size" in Boston, MA, frontman Perry Farrell attacked Navarro, prompting the swift cancellation of the remainder of the dates. Farrell apologized to his bandmates after the fact, and has been getting medical attention, according to his wife.

In the midst of all of this — including the swirling rumours that the band are done for good — Jane's proceeded to put out another new single last month, and former colleagues of Farrell's also came forward with not-so-great things to say about him.

Which brings us to here and now. With Navarro having already released a Supreme-branded guitar pedal for some reason, the drippy company has announced that it has collaborated with Jane's Addiction on a Fall 2024 collection of apparel.

The line features some pretty iconic Jane's imagery emblazoned atop puffer jackets, hoodies, cardigans, T-shirts and button-downs, all commemorating the American rock band "credited with kickstarting the mainstream alternative rock era that came to define the 1990s."

Items in the collection will be available for purchase tomorrow (October 31) everywhere — with the exception of Asia, where it launches on November 2.