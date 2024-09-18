Jane's Addiction have been on a real roller coaster lately. What seemed like a clean comeback — the original lineup back together for the first time in 14 years, dropping music for the first time in 34 years, hints of a new album — fell apart when singer Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro on stage in Boston last Friday (September 13).

Farrell's shove became an onstage brawl, which quickly led to the band cancelling their reunion tour and a statement from Farrell claiming responsibility for the fight. It's not totally clear what the future of the band looks like, but for now, the comeback machine continues to quietly roll on — in the midst of the mess, we get a brand new Jane's Addiction song.

The band have been playing "True Love" live for over a year, and today it appeared online for all to hear. It arrives with no word from the band, so it seems likely that the single drop was scheduled long before any of this recent kerfuffle.

"True Love" is pretty, a dusty, rolling ode to the magic of young love. It follows the band's comeback single "Imminent Redemption."

Check it out below.