The Swell Season have returned with their first new album in 16 years. The Once duo of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová have reunited for Forward, due out June 13, and the single "Stuck in Reverse" is out now.

The pair haven't released an album together since 2009's Strict Joy, but they've been active in recent years, releasing the singles "The Answer Is Yes" (in 2023) and "People We Used to Be" (earlier this spring), as well as booking tour dates. The latter of those singles is included on Forward, which was captured in Irglová's studio in Iceland.

Hansard said in a statement about the Swell Season's long break between albums, "We remained good friends, helping on each other's records, keeping up with each other's families. While touring my last record, I realized I just missed her. I remember calling Marketa and saying, 'Do you feel like doing some gigs?' She said, 'Yeah, that sounds great,' and the shows went really well. Once we were hanging out again, new songs started coming through, and we started trying new ideas and playing the songs onstage. From there the idea was to do a little recording and not put any pressure on it, just see what happens, and suddenly we found ourselves making a record. And we were both totally into it, and so here we are, a new chapter of our lives."

After three record sessions, they emerged with eight songs, balancing Hansard's preference to keep things raw with Irglová's love for more lavishly grand arrangements.

Hear "Stuck in Reverse" below, and see the group's tour schedule below that. They've added a Vancouver show since the last time we checked in on their plans, which already included a Toronto date.



Forward:

1. Factory Street Bells

2. People We Used to Be

3. Stuck in Reverse

4. I Leave Everything to You

5. A Little Sugar

6. Pretty Stories

7. Great Weight

8. Hundred Words

The Swell Season 2025 Tour Dates:

05/13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Koninklijk Theater Carré

05/14 Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

05/16 Köln, Germany - Stadthalle Köln-Mülheim Jülich GmbH

05/17 Hamburg, Germany - CCH - Congress Center Hamburg

05/19 Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

05/20 Vienna, Austria - Wiener Konzerthaus

05/21 Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlín

05/23 Kraków, Poland - Klub Studio

05/24 Warszawa, Poland - Klub Stodoła

05/25 Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

05/28 London, UK - Royal Festival Hall

05/29 Gateshead, UK - The Glasshouse

05/31 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall

06/01 Dublin, Ireland - National Concert Hall

07/11 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

07/12 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

07/13 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

07/15 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

07/16 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

07/18 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

07/19 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

07/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

07/23 Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

07/25 Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater

07/26 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

07/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

07/31 Greenville, SC - Peace Center

08/01 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

08/02 Atlanta, GA - The Woodruff Arts Center

09/09 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

09/10 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

09/12 Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theater

09/13 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

09/15 Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

09/16 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center (Ikeda Theater)

09/19 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

09/20 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/22 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/23 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum Theatre

09/24 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre