This past Friday (September 13), a Jane's Addiction show in Boston went off the rails when an onstage brawl broke out between singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro during "Ocean Size."

Now, Farrell — the instigator of the brawl — has shared a statement with Billboard apologizing to his bandmates and fans, and taking accountability for reaching a "breaking point."

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show," Farrell said. "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, previously offered her account of why it happened, writing that "Perry's frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band." She also claimed that bassist Eric Avery "put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times" after the stage lights went down.

A subsequent statement from the band announced that the remainder of their tour is cancelled, and that the band "have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group." Navarro also issued a statement of his own, saying he hoped Farrell would "get the help he needs" for his "mental health difficulties." Fellow bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins also signed off on it.