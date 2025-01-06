One of the biggest music news stories of 2024 was undoubtedly the train wreck that the Jane's Addiction reunion became, when frontman Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro on stage, prompting the subsequent cancellation of their tour and likely the end of the band.

They had been performing new singles "Imminent Redemption" and "True Love" on said tour, the latter only getting a studio release less than a week after the brawl. Navarro warned fans that they would "likely never hear it live," continuing to fuel speculation that Jane's were done for good.

While a breakup has yet to be directly confirmed or denied, a new development suggestions that it might not necessarily be the case: Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins appear to be working on new music together — sans Farrell.

Over the weekend, Avery posted a video of himself in the studio, tagging Navarro and Perkins. "Writing some more new lines to some of Stephens [sic] drumming," the caption reads. "Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025!" Perkins reposted the clip.

The Jane's Addiction website has been taken down, so it's hard to say if this will be a continuation. It's possible that this could be a revival of Deconstruction — the band Navarro and Avery formed when Jane's broke up in 1991 (Perkins was invited to join, but opted to be in Porno for Pyros with Farrell instead) — or a new project entirely. Only time will tell.

In a Guitar World interview published just days before the band's final show, Avery foretold, "If there is a Jane's Addiction in 2025, there will be new music. But you never know if there's going to be a band at all."