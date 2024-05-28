Jane's Addiction Bring Back Original Lineup for Co-Headlining Tour with Love and Rockets

Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets have announced plans for a joint North American tour, running through the late summer and early fall of this year.
The co-headlining run will feature the original lineup of Jane's Addiction, who reunited in 2022 before guitarist Dave Navarro dropped out due to long COVID symptoms. He's now back in the lineup.
The two groups will play 23 dates together. Most of these are in the US, but they will come to Toronto for a Budweiser Stage date on September 18. See the schedule below.
Artist presales begin today, with various other presales running throughout this week ahead of tickets going on sale to general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets 2024 Tour Dates:
08/09 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
08/11 San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park
08/13 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
08/15 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
08/18 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
08/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
08/23 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
08/25 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
08/27 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
08/29 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/31 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
09/03 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
09/05 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/07 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
09/10 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
09/13 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
09/15 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
09/18 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/20 Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater
09/22 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
09/24 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/28 Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival
09/29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival