Jane's Addiction Bring Back Original Lineup for Co-Headlining Tour with Love and Rockets

Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets have announced plans for a joint North American tour, running through the late summer and early fall of this year.

The co-headlining run will feature the original lineup of Jane's Addiction, who reunited in 2022 before guitarist Dave Navarro dropped out due to long COVID symptoms. He's now back in the lineup.

The two groups will play 23 dates together. Most of these are in the US, but they will come to Toronto for a Budweiser Stage date on September 18. See the schedule below.

Artist presales begin today, with various other presales running throughout this week ahead of tickets going on sale to general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets 2024 Tour Dates:

08/09 Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

08/11 San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park

08/13 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

08/15 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

08/18 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/19 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

08/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

08/23 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

08/25 New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

08/27 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

08/29 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/31 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

09/03 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

09/05 Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/07 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/10 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/13 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

09/15 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

09/18 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/20 Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

09/22 Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

09/24 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/26 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/28 Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival

09/29 St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival