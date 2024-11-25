Kendrick Lamar's surprise album drop on Friday (November 22) was a seismic event that shocked the hip-hop world. While GNX doesn't overtly continue Lamar's blockbuster feud with Drake, it does highlight some of the tensions between Lamar and his contemporaries — and Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Nas have all responded to being called out by name in opening track "wacced out murals."

In the track, Lamar describes people turning against him and not supporting him — including Lil Wayne, who publicly complained that "it hurt a lot" when Lamar got the gig to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show instead of him. He also targets Snoop Dogg for sharing Drake's diss track "Taylor Made" on social media. Nas, on the other hand, is the only one being supportive.

Lamar raps:

Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud

Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down

Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable

Turn me to an E—, I drew the line and decimals

Snoop posted "Taylor Made," I prayed it was the edibles

I couldn't believe it, it was only right for me to let it go

Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me

Both rappers quickly responded — Lil Wayne to complain, "Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head," and Snoop to admit, "It was the edibles." Clearly, Snoop is fully on Team Kendrick, as he added lots of fire and explosion emojis, adding, "west west king."

Nas also responded to Lamar's gratitude, sharing the album cover on Instagram and writing, "Always inspired by my brother KL. Keeping the essence of this shit alive and at the forefront. Salute King!"

Meanwhile, Father John Misty wasn't called out by name, but he got it worst of all, since he had his big album release day overshadowed.