Amidst the recent trade tensions between Canada and the US, Conan O'Brien has drawn attention to the debt that the US owes Canada in terms of great comedy exports.

Speaking with Ryan Reynolds on this week's episode of the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, the host observed, "We are in a moment where, of course, politically, there's some tension between Canada and the United States over tariffs: what do you guys send us? What do we send you? And it occurred to me today that we have been getting some of the greatest comedians and comic minds and actors of all time from Canada. I don't think we've sent you shit."

He continued, "I don't think we've exported much to you in the comedy realm. And I think if someone were to do a reckoning, just comedically, and you started to add up the Ryan Reynolds and the Martin Short and the Lorne Michaels and the Mike Myers — it just goes on and on and on. There's too many to even begin naming."

O'Brien returned to the topic soon after, adding, "What have we sent you guys? It's not fair. There is an imbalance of trade, in that respect, and that's about as political as I get."

O'Brien has spoken many times about his love for Canada, whether raving about the influence of SCTV or fantasizing about his ghost haunting Toronto to perform comedy for locals.