Kendrick Lamar just dropped a new album. A whole new album! Lamar must've been feeling cocky after defeating Drake, because he's already back with his follow-up to Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, dropping GNX out of nowhere.

Lamar introduced GNX with a short teaser video that arrived just before the album. The record has 12 brand new, never-before-heard tracks, and it doesn't include "Not Like Us," though a snippet of new track "squabble up" was featured in that song's video. The album also features "heart pt. 6."

The GNX guests aren't officially listed anywhere, though SZA and Sam Dew seem to feature on "luther," and AzChike swaps bars with Kendrick on "hey now." Jack Antonoff and Sounwave look to have had their hands in nearly every track. Other credited producers include Mustard, Kamasi Washington and Dahi.

Listen below.