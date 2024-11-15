Skiifall has announced a new EP. The Montreal-based artist will share Lovers Til I'm Gone on January 15.

Previewed by recent single "Problems," the seven-song Lovers Til I'm Gone finds Skiifall embracing the sounds of lover's rock, a style of reggae he was exposed to during his childhood in both Montreal and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The EP was produced by Kenny Beats with contributions from YAMA//SOTO, while Jorja Smith appears on the effort's "Her World."

"When I first sat with Kenny Beats he spoke openly about how wanting to honour his father had inspired him to release solo music that ultimately became his debut album Louie. That conversation gave me the inspiration and confidence to try making music that my own mother would like listening to, since my earliest music wasn't something she could relate to. A combination of the reggae that she played in my house when I was a child and Kenny pushing me to take artistic risks that ultimately resulted in Lovers Til I'm Gone, a project that I'm extremely proud of and excited to share with the world."

Closing track "Mystery Man" arrives today alongside the announcement, and you can hear it in the player below.



Lovers Til I'm Gone will follow Skiifall's 2023 release WOIIYOIE, Vol. 2 - INTENSE CITY.



Lovers Til I'm Gone:

1. Tomorrow Promised Us

2. Problems

3. Sandy

4. Interlude

5. No More

6. Her World (feat. Jorja Smith)

7. Mystery Man