Montreal-based rapper Skiifall returns with his new single "Problems," a lovers rock anthem produced by Kenny Beats.

"Problems" offers the first glimpse of Skiifall's forthcoming project, set to release later this year. Fully embracing the sounds of his hometown of Saint Vincent more than ever before, Skiifall shifts from his usual fusion of Caribbean rhythms and UK rap, marking "Problems" a standout moment in his evolving discography.

Skiifall shared of the track in a release:

What speaks to me most about lovers rock is the joy in it. I grew up with it being played all around me and I always thought of it more as background music, but as I grew older the nostalgia brought me peace in moments of chaos. From there, I started exploring more artists who made lovers rock, but never knew how to approach the sound for myself. When I met Kenny we talked about my love for the genre and he really instilled the confidence in me to try it out. That first session ended up turning into something I would have never imagined.

"Problem" is out now via People's Champ. Listen below.