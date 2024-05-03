Shania Twain’s New Greatest Hits Vinyl Artwork Is a Lana Del Rey-Taylor Swift Lovechild

Although her 2004 Greatest Hits collection was treated to its first vinyl pressing last year, Shania Twain has announced a brand new compilation in honour of the exciting summer of overseas touring she has ahead, which includes performing in the legends slot at this year's Glastonbury. And, uh, the artwork looks a little familiar, doesn't it?

Honey, I'm Home: Greatest Hits (Summer Tour Edition 2024) is set for release on June 28 through Universal Music. The collection includes 12 tracks, featuring "Giddy Up!" from Twain's most recent album, 2023's Queen of Me, as well as beloved hits from Come On Over, Up! and The Woman in Me.

But back to the album artwork. It employs a B-roll photograph from the making of the iconic "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video and stylizes it as a dead ringer for Lana Del Rey's Born to Die, mixed with a little bit of the Instagram Toaster-filter realness of Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) — which made Exclaim!'s esteemed Worst Album Covers of 2023 list.

Some Del Rey stans on Twitter seem displeased by the font's resemblance to the Born to Die one, even though it's obviously a common typeface — and it perhaps bears repeating that this photo of Twain was taken in 1998. Still, the design choices definitely ring a bell (or two).

See Twain's video announcing the vinyl, as well as the tracklist, below.

Honey, I'm Home: Greatest Hits (Summer Tour Edition 2024):

Side A:

1. Forever and for Always (Pop Red Edit)

2. I'm Gonna Getcha Good (Red Single Edit)

3. Up! (Red Version)

4. Man! I Feel Like A Woman

5. That Don't Impress Me Much (Dance Mix)

6. From This Moment On (Pop on-Tour Version)

Side B:

1. Honey, I'm Home

2. You're Still the One (Remixed/Remastered 2004)

3. Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) (Country Album Version)

4. Any Man of Mine

5. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? (Radio Edit)

6. Giddy Up!

Pre-order Honey I'm Home: Greatest Hits (Summer Tour Edition 2024).

