For the rare people who think their family is funny in the "ha-ha" sort of way, this may be your shot to see if the country agrees: Family Feud Canada has released an open casting call for its seventh season.

An online forum is now open to Canadians over 18 years of age, asking for families of five (with one backup player) to apply to the show hosted by Gerry Dee. The application asks for photos of your family, a recorded selfie video from a team member telling the casting producers about their family, funny stories, and "outside-the-box fun facts."

For those wondering what constitutes a family, according to a Facebook comment from an associate casting producer, everyone on the team has to be related to at least one other team member by marriage, lineage or law, or if they're dating another team member. Well, there goes the Exclaim! staff's dreams of applying!

Try your chance at tens of thousands of dollars — or an absurd amount of fried chicken — by applying on the Family Feud Casting Call website.