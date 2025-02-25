Ottawa Bluesfest organizers have announced the full lineup details for the festival's 31st edition, taking place at LeBreton Flats in the nation's capital from July 10 through 20 this year.

Hozier, Green Day, Shania Twain, Kaytranada, Turnstile, Sean Paul, Def Leppard, Papa Roach and Lainey Wilson will serve as the 2025 headliners, with additional performances to come from Father John Misty, Pixies, Men I Trust, Tom Morello, the Decemberists, Alan Doyle, the Linda Lindas, BADBADNOTGOOD, the Red Clay Strays and many, many more.

Full festival passes will be available during a presale running tomorrow (February 26) from 10 a.m. ET to 11:59 p.m. for $299 plus tax. Single-day and VIP tickets will go on sale Thursday (February 27) at 10 a.m. See the full lineup details below, and visit the Ottawa Bluesfest website for further information.