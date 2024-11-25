Lana Del Rey has announced her new album. The right person will stay is due out May 21, 2025.

She announced the news on Instagram, writing that the album had 13 tracks created with Luke Laird, Jack Antonoff and Drew Erickson. She promised to preview a few songs at her upcoming live shows.

Del Rey previously teased a country album called Lasso. Luke Laird is a country producer, so this is presumably the same project.

Del Rey's most recent album is 2023's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.