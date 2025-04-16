LCD Soundsystem appear to be teasing a show at Toronto's History.

UPDATE (4/16, 9:38 a.m. ET): Due to overwhelming demand, a third date has been added in Toronto on August 24. Tickets are on sale today (April 16) at 10 a.m. local time. You can find the updated itinerary below.

UPDATE (4/9, 10:15 a.m. ET): Sure enough, LCD Soundsystem have confirmed their Toronto plans, as well as international tour dates throughout the spring and summer. The band will play two nights at History, on August 22 and 23. That's the same weekend Oasis are in town! Tickets go on sale April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Yesterday evening (April 8), the venue posted a photo of the nightclub with the band's lightning bolt logo on its sign, and the words "You Are Here" written on the marquee. You Are Here was the name of the band's fall 2024 residency in New York City. The post was captioned with a disco ball emoji.

Details about the show are presumably forthcoming.

Last year, LCD Soundsystem released a new single, "x-ray eyes," and confirmed that they're working on an album in between their live dates.

LCD Soundsystem 2025 Tour Dates:

04/22 Austin, TX - Emo's

04/23 Austin, TX - Emo's

04/24 Austin, TX - Emo's

04/26 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

04/27 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

04/30 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre *

05/01 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre *

05/03 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

05/04 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/07 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/08 Paris, France - We Love Green

06/12 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

06/13 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

06/15 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

06/19 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

06/20 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

06/21 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

06/22 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

08/07 Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms ~

08/08 Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms ~

08/09 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~

08/10 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ~

08/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

08/13 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

08/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

08/16 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

08/17 Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Outdoor

08/19 St. Louis, MO - The Factory

08/21 Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

08/22 Toronto, ON - History

08/23 Toronto, ON - History

08/24 Toronto, ON - History

09/25 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ^

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ^

^ with Nation of Language

* with Gustaf

~ with TV on the Radio

^ with Pulp