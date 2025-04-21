Los Angeles-based indie pop band the Marías are expanding their previously sold-out headlining tour into 2025. The aptly named Submarine Tour (Extended), named after their sophomore record Submarine, will see the quartet making their way across North America, including a single Canadian stop in Vancouver this summer.

UPDATE (4/21, 1:20 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, a second Vancouver date has been added on July 26. Tickets go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. local time following presales beginning April 23 at 10 a.m. local time. See the updated itinerary below.

The tour will kick off in McAllen, TX, on July 10. After a handful of US dates, they'll head up north for a performance at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on July 25, where they'll be supported by fellow Los Angeles-based shoegaze band julie. The Marías will then complete the rest of the tour stateside.

Tickets go on sale April 18 at 10 a.m. local time following various presales beginning April 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the full itinerary, as well as the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here. The tour announcement follows the recent release of the band's latest singles "Back to Me" and "Nobody Knew." You can check those out below as well.







The Marías Tour Dates:

07/10 McAllen, TX - McAllen Convention Center $

07/12 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater $

07/17 Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol $

07/19 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl $

07/20 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theater $

07/23 Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds $

07/25 Vancouver, BC - UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre $

07/27 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater $

07/30 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

08/01 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory $

08/02 St. Charles, IA - Hinterland

08/03 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

09/19 Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

09/21 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

09/23 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

09/24 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

$ with julie

# with Momma