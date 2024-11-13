Lil Nas X is attempting to stage another comeback. Earlier this year, he gave it the ol' college with "J CHRIST" and was accused of mocking Christianity — prompting the artist to enter his SoundCloud rapper era, effectively leaking his own material. Among the tracks he uploaded to the platform was one called "Light Again," which appears to now be getting a proper release this Friday (November 15).

Lil Nas X's other recent posts on the social media site formerly known as Twitter seem to indicate that "Light Again" previews a forthcoming new album called Dreamboy, the long-awaited follow-up to 2021's MONTERO. Sharing what appears to be the album artwork, he wrote, "it just dawned on me how lucky i am to have all of you that still fuck with me. bc i know it isn't always easy! dreamboy isn't just an album, it's me coping with the loss of what once was and fighting for a new world. im so excited to bring you on the journey."

Irish-Chilean producer Sega Bodega took notice of the post — and how closely the image the rapper shared resembled the cover art for his 2021 single, "Angel on My Shoulder." He reposted the tweet, writing, "not even trying to put a spin on it is where I'm like yeesh." Sega Bodega added, "anyway stream 'Angel on My Shoulder.'"

In a since-disappeared (or deleted?) Instagram Story [via Stereogum], Lil Nas X shared the "Angel on My Shoulder" art with "REF:" to indicate that he had used it as a reference for the Dreamboy visual. While the rapper is no stranger to controversy (or demonstrating a commitment to the bit that one can't help but respect), it's wild that this album is already causing it prior to even being officially announced.

You can listen to the version of "Light Again" that he uploaded to SoundCloud seven months ago here, and stay tuned to hear the proper release of the single on Friday (November 15). Knowing Lil Nas X, we can expect some high-camp visuals to go along with it.