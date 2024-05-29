PinkPantheress Claims Songs Don't Need to Be Longer Than Two and a Half Minutes

Earlier this year, PinkPantheress was named Billboard's Women in Music Producer of the Year for 2024 after captivating TikTok with her perfectly short and snappy pop songs. (She fittingly responded by giving a shoutout to GarageBand.) The artist has now come forward with what is probably a pretty hot take, generally speaking, about song structure — but it's a stance that is hardly surprising given her body of work.

While promoting her new single "Turn it up," PinkPantheress did an interview with ABC News and spoke about her self-made approach to producing music. "I was able to experiment and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting," she told journalist Ashan Singh. "A song doesn't need to be longer than two minutes 30 [seconds], in my opinion. We don't need to repeat a verse, we don't need to have a bridge, we don't need it. We don't need a long outro."

As aforementioned, her catalogue stands by this belief, with her longest song released to date being "Capable of love" — from her debut album, 2023's Heaven knows — which clocks in at three minutes and 43 seconds. Meanwhile, PinkPantheress's Exclaim!'s Best Songs of 2023 list-topping Ice Spice collaboration, "Boys a liar Pt. 2," is only two minutes and 11 seconds of music.

This bite-sized approach is certainly working for her! Many artists would definitely disagree with this stance, though; including Dionne Warwick, who responded to a tweet with PinkPantheress's now-viral quote with a concise "?" before elaborating, "Artists are allowed to create their art in any way they choose. However, I do believe a bridge is important." Infrastructure is infrastructure.



See the full ABC News interview with PinkPantheress below.