The only thing hotter than PinkPantheress's tracks are her takes. After inciting conversation earlier this year for her very on-brand opinion that songs don't need to be longer than two and a half minutes — a rule she promptly broke on her Kaytranada collaboration "Snap My Finger" — Billboard's Women in Music Producer of the Year has now admitted that she doesn't listen to albums.

In a new wide-ranging interview with Kids Take Over, the artist shared that full-length records simply aren't part of her personal listening habits.

"I don't listen to albums. I just listen to songs," she said. "That's why when it came to my own album, I was like, do people care about tracklisting? I couldn't believe it."

Of her 2023 debut LP Heaven knows, PinkPantheress continued, "When I saw people review my album, some people were like, 'It's a great album, but the tracklisting doesn't make sense.' I'm like, just listen to the songs."

Naturally, many music heads are finding this micro-approach to be ludicrous, and are saying that PinkPantheress isn't beating the TikTok artist allegations — prompting her to take to Twitter to clarify her comments.

"There is no right or wrong way to consume or make music," PinkPantheress wrote. "It's people trying to say there is that stops people from enjoying + creating art in whichever form they want. Who cares if I listen to albums in full lol. It's music, it's meant to be unique to everyone." Whatever pinks your pantheress!

You can check out the full interview below, which likewise sees the producer admit to having never seen Lizzie McGuire and using a BlackBerry up until quite recently.